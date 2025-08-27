/Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday (Aug 27), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake was reported at a depth of 125 km (77 miles), EMSC said. The epicentre was located 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with a population of about 108,000. There were no reports of injuries or damage immediately.

This is the second quake that jolted the Hindu Kush region this month. On August 2, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit the region at a depth of 123 km. There were no reports of damage or casualties following the tremors.

Notably, Afghanistan frequently experiences seismic activity, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range. This is because the location sits in a geologically active zone. Several fault lines are there beneath Afghanistan, the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Taiwan

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan, the authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage. Tremors were felt in the capital, Taipei, as the quake shook the buildings briefly. According to the state weather department, the quake occurred about 20km offshore from Yilan County and had a depth of 112 km.