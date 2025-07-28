/Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Japan’s Hokkaido region: Here's what weather agency said about tsunami

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the northern Hokkaido region of Japan on Monday. The tremors shocked several districts of the area, briefly startling residents, according to media reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, despite strong tremors, authorities confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami in the Hokkaido region.

In addition, there was noticeable shaking across the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi areas, registering a 4 on the seismic intensity scale of Japan.

Japan's Tokara Islands, Akusekijima, record multiple jolts

Similarly, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 shook the coast of the Tokara Islands, Japan, at around 11 am (2:00 am GMT) on Tuesday (July 8, 2025). The tremor registered a level 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 at Kusekijima Island, part of Toshima Village in Kagoshima Prefecture. However, the quake posed no tsunami threat and originated at a depth of approximately 30 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Additionally, Kodakarajima Island, also part of the village, along with Amami in Kagoshima, recorded a lower intensity of 2.

Similarly, another earthquake took place near the Tokara Islands at 12:02 pm on Monday (July 7), with Akusekijima once again registering an intensity of 4. The depth and magnitude were consistent, around 30 kilometres and 4.5, respectively, according to a report in the Japan News.

Additionally, Akusekijima was rocked by two more tremors overnight. The first, at 12:08 am, measured 4, followed by a slightly stronger quake at 12:12 am, which registered a lower 5 on the intensity scale.