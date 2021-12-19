Madrid: Thousands dressed as Santa take part in charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

A charity run through Spanish capital Madrid saw thousands of people taking part dressed as Santa Claus. The run was organised to raise money for people on Spanish island La Palma which is affected by three-month volcanic eruption.

The runners were decked out in classic red and white outfits. They set off in a flurry of fake snow along the Paseo de la Castellana, a major boulevard through the city centre.

Some runners swapped Santa's traditional red trousers for more sporty shorts, while many wore face masks as a coronavirus precaution.

"You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks. She was quoted by news agency Reuters.

"Everything that we do for that place (La Palma) is not enough," said 40-years-old military emergency unit (UME) member Abel San Perez. He was quoted by news agency Reuters.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing streams of molten lava in September, but scientists said last week the eruption could be coming to an end.

