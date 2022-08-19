Macron's office says Putin agreed to send IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and revived fears of nuclear war, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday (August 19) during a phone call.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin "stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories".

The statement released by Kremlin further stated that both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground".

The statement added, "The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the Agency inspectors with the necessary assistance."

Meanwhile, Elysee in a separate statement said that Macron is concerned about safety risks at the nuclear plant and said that he "supported the dispatch of a mission of experts from the IAEA to the site under conditions agreed by Ukraine and the United Nations".

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Macron had quite a few telephonic conversations with Putin. He also faced criticism for keeping up diplomatic talks with the Russian president despite his decision to invade Ukraine.

In the recent statement, that was released on Friday, an official at the French presidency told journalists in a briefing that Macron's phone call to his Putin was justified in view of the serious safety risk affecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is subject to combat activity.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday (August 19) asked that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station not be cut off from Ukraine's grid.

During his crucial visit to the port of Odessa in southern Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General said, "Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity... This principle must be fully respected."

During the same call, Putin also told Macron that Russia was facing obstacles in the export of its food products and fertiliser. "There are still obstacles to the mentioned Russian exports that do not contribute to the solution of problems related to ensuring global food security," the Kremlin said.

This remark comes after last month in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine signed landmark deals with Turkey and the United Nations that opened secure corridors for grain exports to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

A similar agreement signed at the same time allowed Russia to export its agricultural products and fertiliser despite Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

