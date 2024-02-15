Macron, Zelensky to sign security agreement in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are set to sign a bilateral security agreement at the Elysee Palace on Friday, according to the French presidency.

This agreement is a result of commitments made during the G7 discussions held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, as announced by Macron's office on Thursday.

While NATO leaders did not establish a specific timeline for Ukraine's potential accession to the alliance during the summit, the G7 nations committed to providing long-term security support to Ukraine.

In January, the United Kingdom and Ukraine inked a bilateral security agreement, and Kyiv is currently engaged in discussions with other countries. These security agreements may encompass the supply of advanced military equipment and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

France has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, with Macron expressing intentions to visit Ukraine in February, although specific details were not provided by his team.

Macron has also been actively advocating for France's defense industry to transition into a "war economy" mode, emphasizing increased production.

In January, Macron urged European countries to be prepared to support Ukraine in the event that Washington decides to discontinue aid. Additionally, Zelensky's office stated that the Ukrainian president would travel to Germany for a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the same Friday.

The situation on Ukraine's eastern frontlines has become increasingly challenging, marked by ammunition shortages and renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian troops.