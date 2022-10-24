Macron to hold talks with Italy PM Meloni: Presidency

The French presidency said on Sunday (October 23) that French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later in the day. Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy.

On Saturday, Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman PM along with her cabinet team. Her government will be Italy's most right-wing government since Second World War.

Meloni's party has neo-fascist roots, but she sought to project a moderate image during the election campaign, dropping previous anti-EU rhetoric and pledging to keep Italy at the heart of European and western institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, Meloni marked formal launch of her new government in a handover ceremony at the prime minister's office.

Meloni is taking charge at a time when Italy's debt-hit economy is heading into recession once again.

Meloni joined outgoing premier Mario Draghi for a handover ceremony at Chigi Palace, the Prime Minister’s seat in Rome.

After almost 90 minutes of private talks, the pair smiled broadly as Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.

(With inputs from agencies)

