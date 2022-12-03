Macron meets Musk a day after flagging concerns about Twitter

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (December 3) that he had "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk about the social media giant's content moderation policies. The meet took place just a day after Macron flagged his concerns on the issue.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet after his meeting with Musk on Friday afternoon.

Macron, who is on a visit to the US, said in an interview on Thursday that he believed there were "responsibilities and limits" to free speech.

Researchers have reported a surge in hate speech on the social media platform after free speech advocate Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company's previous leadership that had not broken the law or engaged in "egregious spam."

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of changes to product and staff.

(With inputs from agencies)

