Lukashenko to kick-off China visit, will meet Xi

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is kicking off his three-day-visit to China on Tuesday (February 28). During his visit, he will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The state visit by Lukashenko -- a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- comes after Beijing released a position paper on Russia's war in Ukraine insisting it is a neutral party and calling for dialogue between the two sides.

It also follows allegations by the United States and NATO that Beijing could be mulling sending arms to Russia as the conflict enters its second year. China has strenuously denied the claims.

Ahead of Lukashenko's visit, Beijing hailed its "all-weather and comprehensive" strategic partnership with Minsk.

Lukashneko said in an interview to China's state-run Xinhua news agency that he was looking forward to meet his "old friend" Xi.

He also praised Beijing's position paper as "a testimony to its peaceful foreign policy as well as a new and original step that will have a far-reaching impact all over the world", Xinhua added.

"Today, not a single issue in the world can be resolved without China," Lukashenko said.

Xi has spoken to Putin several times since the war began, but has not done so with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus shares a border with both Ukraine and Russia, but is financially and politically dependent on the Putin administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

