/Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial set to begin with jury selection on September 8

Luigi Mangione's state murder trial over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will begin with jury selection on September 8, Judge Gregory Carro confirmed on Tuesday at what is expected to be the final pretrial hearing. Carro had previously set September 8 as the start date for the trial, which is expected to last between six and eight weeks. The judge said the proceedings would move ahead even if some outstanding motions remain unresolved.

The decision clears the way for one of the most closely watched criminal trials in New York to enter its jury-selection phase next month. The jury will remain anonymous, a precaution used in some high-profile cases where jurors could face public pressure, harassment or threats. Mangione, 28, is charged in New York state court with second-degree murder, possession of a forged instrument and six weapons-related counts in connection with Thompson's fatal shooting in December 2024. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He also faces a separate federal case and is scheduled to stand trial on federal stalking charges in January 2027.

Anonymous jury for high-profile trial

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During Tuesday's hearing, Carro directed prosecutors and defense lawyers to work together on a questionnaire for prospective jurors. The identities of the selected jurors will be kept confidential, reflecting the extraordinary public attention surrounding the case.

More than 84 media organisations have expressed interest in covering the proceedings, according to the judge. To accommodate the expected crowds, the court will provide an overflow room where journalists and members of the public can watch the trial. The anonymous-jury decision comes as authorities prepare for intense scrutiny of every stage of the proceedings.

Mangione appears in court

Mangione appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a gray suit, with his wrists shackled in front of him. He looked toward the gallery before taking his seat at the defense table. Around two dozen members of the public attended the hearing, with some wearing shirts expressing support for Mangione. The strong public interest is expected to continue through jury selection and the trial itself.

Defense challenges media access

Mangione's lawyers had raised concerns in letters submitted before Tuesday's hearing about whether the court and prosecutors were placing excessive restrictions on access to the trial for journalists and members of the public. Carro rejected those arguments during the hearing, describing the defense claims as “reckless mischaracterizations” and 'without merit'.

The judge acknowledged that accommodating the large number of media organisations interested in covering the case would reduce the number of members of the public who could sit inside the courtroom. However, he said the public would continue to have access to the proceedings through the arrangements made by the court.

What happens next?