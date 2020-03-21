Love in the times of coronavirus: Newlyweds kiss in Italy through protective masks 

The show must go on, they said. In life or face of death, they did not. But that did not stop a couple from getting married in Naples in Italy — which has become the new global epicentre of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan, but spread to different parts of world, and concentrated to a great extent in Italy.

Now when two people get married in the West, they kiss to seal the ceremony. The newly married couple found a “novel” way to steal a kiss. Diego Fernandes, 46 and Deni Salgado, 30, wore surgical masks, and shared a kiss to celebrate their special day.

But sadly, there was no crowd of cheering guests.

The two held their wedding ceremony with only witnesses since public gatherings are banned as part of Italy's lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

They were escorted by a solitary dog walker when they stepped out of the chapel.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Italy has leapt by 627 in one day, taking the total to 4,032.

This has been the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the virus emerged a month ago.

China, since the outbreak, has never reported more than 150 deaths in a single day.

In Italy, the hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, with 2,549 deaths and 22,264 cases.