Louisiana woman carrying skull-less foetus travels over 2,000 km to New York to get abortion

A woman from Louisiana, US, who was carrying a skull-less foetus had to travel about 1,400 miles (2,253kilometres) to New York City to get an abortion after her local hospital refused to terminate her pregnancy—a fallout of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to Guardian, Nancy Davis, 36, said that she had her pregnancy terminated on September 1.

Davis had been struggling to get an abortion ever since doctors said that her foetus won’t survive after birth.

Her home state Louisiana had made it illegal to get an abortion, with a few exceptions, after the Supreme Court restricted access to the medical procedure.

It was in July, that Davis found that she was about 10 weeks pregnant and that the foetus was missing the top of its skull, a rare fatal condition called acrania, which kills babies shortly after birth.

The local hospital where Davis was getting treated refused to terminate her pregnancy as acrania was not listed on Louisiana’s list of ailments requiring an exception for abortion.

They feared that they could be exposed to prison time, fines and forfeiture of their licenses to practice if they performed the procedure.

“Basically … I [would have] to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Davis had said last month.

Following this, Davis opened up about her ordeal in the media and more than a thousand people donated nearly $40,000 to an online GoFundMe campaign for her to travel to a pro-abortion state.

According to Guardian, she initially planned to go to North Carolina, but ended up going to a Planned Parenthood facility in Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies)

