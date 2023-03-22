Los Angeles teachers' strike affects nearly 420,000 students

A three-day strike was called by the teachers' union in Los Angeles on Tuesday, leading to around 30,000 teachers walking out. School was cancelled for nearly half a million students in the second-largest school district in the United States. The Service Employees International Union Local 99 is asking for a hike in poverty wages averaging $25,000 per year for its members, including school bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and classroom assistants.

Over 420,000 students have been affected by the strikes. A lot of these students also depend on schools for meals, counselling and other social services. Many school district employees and volunteers distributed more than 124,000 meals to these students on Tuesday, the district said.

Protesting teachers and those supporting them, holding the banner "United for LA Schools", gathered for a rally outside the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters.

"This school system is underfunded," said Findlay Bunting, a special education teacher. "As teachers, we spend a lot of time with the support staff. They're just magnificent. They've been underpaid for years."

At least 35,000 members of the teachers' union United Teachers Los Angeles are also backing the workers.

Several parts of the US are facing a shortage of teachers since there have been a series of job actions by educators complaining of burnout and low wages.

LA schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho acknowledges that the workers are underpaid. The union is asking for a 30 per cent salary increase and an additional $2 per hour for the lowest-paid workers, according to Los Angeles Times.

Carvalho told reporters on Monday the district was offering a 23 per cent raise plus a three per cent bonus and that "there are still additional resources to put on the table."

A National Education Association survey last year found that 55 per cent of educators were thinking of leaving the profession over burnout and lesser pay. At least 86 per cent said a lot of their colleagues have quit since the start of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE