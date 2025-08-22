/Lord Swraj Paul net worth 2025: Inside the $2.5 billion legacy of the NRI steel tycoon

The 94-year-old NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London at the age of 94. He was the founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries. PM Narendra Modi, on August 22, took to Twitter to hail the legacy of Philanthropy and public service. In 2025, Lord Paul was ranked 81st on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Who was Lord Swraj Paul?

Lord Swraj Paul was born in 1931 in Jalandhar, Punjab. His family ran a foundry. He studied mechanical engineering at MIT (BSc, MSc, MechE) in America. During the 1960s, he moved to the UK for the treatment of his daughter Ambika, who was suffering from Cancer.

Lord Swraj Paul's net worth 2025

According to different sources, such as Politico, The Sunday Times, Lord Paul's net worth is valued at $2.5 billion. Lord Paul and his family own dozens of luxury flats in and around London's Portland Place, each valued at roughly $1.1 million. He also owns a country estate, The Grange in Buckinghamshire.

How did Lord Paul make $2.5 billion empire?

After moving to the UK, Paul founded a Natural Gas Tube, which later evolved into the Caparo Group by 1968. Caparo grew into one of the largest steel conversion and distribution businesses, manufacturing a wide array of steel products and employing over 10,000 people across continents in North America, Europe, India and the Middle East.

He also engaged in philanthropy, established the Ambika Paul Foundation as a charitable trust and donated millions around the globe to encourage children's well-being and encourage initiatives for education and health. He donated nearly $1.1 million (£1 million) to Wolverhampton University, where he was a chancellor for over 26 years. He also donated $5 million to MIT and supported the London Zoo’s children’s section.

“The London Zoo is where she was always the happiest", said Lord Paul during the annual commemoration he organised at the Ambika Paul Children’s Zoo in London last month.