‘Look up’ to witness magnificent ‘Wolf Moon’ in US. Check out the timing

Several legends are linked with Moon. One of the special ones is the tale of ‘Wolf Moon’. Well, you can speculate but the first full moon of the year is called ‘Wolf Moon’.

It is expected to rise on Monday at 5:39 pm ET, as per Timeanddate.com. If the weather allows, southeast United States will be able to witness it clearly.

The cloud cover may be minimal enough to help you get a nice view of the moon. The peak illumination will happen at 6:48 pm, as per NASA.

As there may be partly cloudy sky in some central parts of the country, they may also be able to enjoy the view of the bright Moon.

As full moons generally don’t look the same, each has a specific name according to different countries and cultures.

The tale of the origin of the name of ‘Wolf Moon’ also varies.

"Wolf Moon is also an old European name for the second full Moon of winter (the midwinter Moon)," said NASA's Gordon Johnston.

The name ‘Wolf Moon’ has come from the thought that wolves howl at the Moon out of hunger in the winters.

So, don’t miss the opportunity and ‘look up’ in the sky. It should surely not be missed.

(With inputs from agencies)