'Look in the mirror': China asks US to 'face up' to own human rights abuse

As the international communities raised their voices against China’s crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen, China has slammed the US and has asked the country to "look in the mirror".

Beijing banned this year’s vigil for the massacre and arrested the organiser of the annual vigils for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The US, along with other international communities raised their voices against China’s heightened vigilance. However, that did not help the already-worsening ties between the two countries.

As the US’ top diplomat, Antony Blinken, said he will be honouring the people killed in the 1989 massacre, China asked the US to "face up to its own serious human rights problems" and "look in the mirror".

Beijing asked Washington to hold itself accountable for the incidents and tragedies that have taken place in the US in the past few years.

"Considering its irrefutable misdeeds on human rights, what qualifies the United States to lecture others?," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang said on Friday.

Meanwhile, China has gone to extreme lengths to block and interfere all kinds of vigils, gatherings, presentations and interactions over this massacre.

On June 04, 1989, a group of soldiers marched into China’s capital and opened fire on students and locals present at the spot, killing more than 1,000 people.