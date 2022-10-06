London: Three people stabbed near Liverpool Street station

Three people were stabbed in central London in what is being said to be a robbery attempt. In addition to those stabbed, one person was pushed to ground. The incident took place in Bishopsgate in central London near Liverpool Street station. Police, paramedics and ambulance are on the spot and as per media reports, the area has been cordoned off.

City of London Police confirmed the incident on Twitter. The police said that incident was "not being treated as terror-related".

Those injured were taken to nearby hospital and were receiving treatment.

We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am & officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am. Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related," tweeted City of London Police.

London Ambulance Service took to Twitter as well and said that four people were taken to hospital and three were discharged.

"We were called at 9:52am today to reports of a stabbing in #Bishopsgate.We sent a number of resources - 3 ambulance crews, 2 adv paramedics, 2 incident response officers and our Tactical Response Unit. Our crews treated 4 patients. 3 were taken to hospital and 1 discharged," said the tweet

Nickie Aicken, MP of cities of London and Westminster took note of incident and expressed her concern on Twitter.

