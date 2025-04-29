An explosion was reported in London in the wee hours of Tuesday (April 29), filling the sky with black smoke. The London Fire Brigade reported that a devastating fire had occurred at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage in Westminster. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, while people in the area have been told to keep their windows closed to avoid inhaling the smoke.

Fire Services confirmed an electrical transformer was on fire, which had spread to a portion of the roof of a neighbouring residential building.

The fire could be spotted from Warwick Avenue, and some people posted that they could see the smoke from the fire "rising behind Big Ben." A resident posted on social media, "Smoke from the Westminster substation fire in London seen rising behind Big Ben."

The fire brigade was called to the scene at around 5:29 am and has been battling the blaze since then. Station Commander, Paul Morgan, told The Mirror, "This is a very visible fire and there is lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut."

London Fire Brigade took to X to warn people about the fire and the hazards the smoke can pose, urging them to stay indoors. "We're on scene and extinguishing a fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage NW8 in Westminster," it wrote.

It added that the fire was "very visible" and causing "heavy smoke", leading to nearly 41 calls received by the 999 Control officers.

Westminster Council also issued a warning to the residents, telling them to keep windows and doors shut. "The London Fire Brigade are dealing with a fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage NW8 in Westminster. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut."

Several people took to social media and posted pictures of the fire.