Lockdown imposed in Chinese city after detection of three asymptomatic Covid cases

After detection of three asymptomatic Covid cases on Sunday, lockdown has been imposed in the city of Yuzhou in China’s Henan Province on Monday night, local media reported.

In the city, in-person education, public transportation and gatherings have been suspended. Now, over one million citizens have to stay at home.

The downtown area of the city was reportedly locked down. No one can enter or exit the area.

As per a government notice, all shops and supermarkets in the city have been ordered to suspend activities except “guaranteeing the supply of daily life materials”.

This comes as another city, Xi’an, is under lockdown after 127 people contracted the virus.

On Monday, China reported 175 new coronavirus cases. It was up from 161 a day earlier, the health authority of the country said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the National Health Commission, 108 of these infections were transmitted locally.

Several new locally transmitted cases have come up in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. The provinces of Zhejiang and Henan have also reported new cases.

The country has reported 54 new asymptomatic cases. A day earlier, the count was 35. It classifies them separately from confirmed cases. There were no new fatalities.

