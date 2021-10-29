Lockdown baby boom: Cuban zoo welcomes newborns of several exotic, endangered animals

Taking advantage of zero human presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, several exotic animals at a zoo in Cuba decided to engage in romantic encounters that led to a sudden surge in population of animals, including from some species that otherwise faced the threat of extinction.

The newborns include leopards, bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes and antelopes as well as oxen, according to veterinarian Rachel Ortiz of the zoo.

“While the epidemic has been negative for humans, it has proved beneficial in the case of zoos,” Ortiz told Reuters news agency.

“In particular, our park has had more than ten births of high-value species in danger of extinction, which may at some point rehabilitate biodiversity,” he said.

Ortiz said since the zoo was closed for the public during the pandemic, animals felt more relaxed which helped them to engage in reproductive activities.

The National Zoo, home to 1,473 animals of more than 120 species, including large mammals like elephants and rhinos, is a popular attraction for Cubans.

Cuba, a Caribbean island of white sand beaches and turquoise waters popular with tourists, closed its borders for nearly two years amid the epidemic and imposed strict quarantines to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Deborah Maso, a doctor who oversees the African savannah exhibits, said the zoo faced shortages of food and medicines during the epidemic, but the workers dedicated the time needed to ensure that “the animals were successful in their endeavours”.

The birth of a baby giraffe, named Rachel, was particularly moving, Maso said.

“The birth of a giraffe stood out… It was a great achievement,” Maso said.

The officials believe that the National Zoo, which was recently opened to the public, will gain more attraction as the visitors may now baby leopard and giraffe.

(With inputs from agencies)