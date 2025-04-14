Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham, while Newcastle United climbed into the top four with a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday.

Luis Diaz's first-half strike at Anfield was cancelled out by Andrew Robertson's late own goal, but Van Dijk headed Liverpool's winner in the closing moments.

Arne Slot's side are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games left.

The Reds can be crowned champions on April 20, if they win at Leicester and Arsenal lose at Ipswich.

Even if Liverpool don't seal the title then, it seems only a matter of time before they clinch a record-equalling 20th English crown.

After losing for only the second time in the league this season last weekend, 3-2 to Fulham at Craven Cottage, Liverpool returned to winning ways, despite an underwhelming performance, thanks to goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

"Alisson probably had his best game of the season today," said Slot.

"(The winner) was a relief because to me it felt after West Ham scored and the way the second half went, it was maybe more that you could expect them scoring."

Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record with his 45th goal or assist of the campaign, the most ever in a 38-game season, when he teed up Diaz to open the scoring on 18 minutes.

Alisson twice denied Mohammed Kudus and saved a one-on-one from Jarrod Bowen, but was beaten by his own man four minutes from time.

Van Dijk made a hash of clearing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross, deflecting it into his own net off Robertson.

Reds captain Van Dijk made amends three minutes later, rising to head in Alexis Mac Allister's corner as Liverpool closed in just a second league title since 1990.

Magpies' momentum

Newcastle shrugged off the absence of manager Eddie Howe, who was admitted to hospital on Friday due to illness, with a second half demolition of struggling United at St. James' Park.

Alejandro Garnacho had cancelled out Sandro Tonali's opener against the run of play to ensure parity for the visitors at half-time.

But Harvey Barnes turned in Jacob Murphy's cross four minutes into the second period to spark a United collapse.

Barnes galloped through the Red Devils defence to fire his second into the top corner just after the hour mark.

Ruben Amorim had left out under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana after two errors in Thursday's 2-2 Europa League draw at Lyon followed a war of words with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Stand-in Altay Bayindir did his case for future selection no favours for the fourth goal as his clearance went straight to Joelinton, who headed down for Bruno Guimaraes to slot home.

"They were a better team, but we did a lot of mistakes," said Amorim. "

Newcastle's fifth consecutive win takes them to within one point of third-placed Nottingham Forest, with a game in hand. United slip to 14th.

