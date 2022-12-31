'Light of hope in front of us': Xi Jinping weighs in on Covid situation in New Year address

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (December 31) addressed the nation and talked about the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country. In his new year's eve address, Xi said that the "light of hope is right in front of us".

China, where the first Covid case was reported in late 2019, is facing a tough situation with an explosion of positive cases after an abrupt lifting of restrictions.

Xi said in a televised address said, "Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase... Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us."

"At present, epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let's work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory," Xi added.

The Chinese president also called for more effort and unity among people as the country has changed its approach to tackling the Covid pandemic. Xi has also commented a couple of times since his government three weeks ago relaxed its strict zero-Covid policy regarding lockdowns and mass testing, but this is his first comment addressed to the public. On Monday, Xi called for measures to "effectively protect people's lives".

Meanwhile, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the precautionary measures taken by several states are "understandable".

He said, "In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations."

