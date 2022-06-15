Let there be silence! Spain to check noise pollution by installing sound level monitors in Barcelona city

Taking a cue from other nations in the Europe, now Spain looks to install sound level monitors at 11 areas in Barcelona city. It is a major tourist destination and has several streets and plazas, which can get noisy at times. Now, it looks to check the troubling trend. Barcelona city councillor for climate emergency and ecological transition, Eloi Badia, said, “It’s an absolute priority. Noise pollution – with all of its sleep disorders, pathologies and stress – is one of the most important public health issues we have in the city, second only to air pollution.”

After the installation, the officials will check the level of the sound at the locations of the monitors. The acceptable decibel limits for any area may vary on several factors like the width of the street or the distribution of buildings.

“If the limits are exceeded during two consecutive weekends, the area will be confirmed as acoustically stressed. In that case, the district will have to present an action plan that can be worked on with neighbours, restaurants and others to try to mitigate the damage that is being done. Our goal is to have a much quieter, more peaceful and friendly city,” Badia said.

