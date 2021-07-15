Lebanon's PM designate Saad Hariri says will not form government

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, saying he was unable to form a government, nine months after taking up the challenge.

Hariri had been nominated for the post in October 2020, as a long-running political and economic crisis intensified following a devastating port blast in Beirut in August that killed more than 200 people and forced the previous government to resign.

Lebanon is suffering an economic depression the World Bank has described as one of the most severe in modern history. Its currency has lost more than 90 per cent of its value in less than two years, leading to spiraling poverty and crippling shortages.

"It is clear we will not be able to agree with his Excellency the president," Hariri told reporters after meeting President Michel Aoun for barely 20 minutes. "That is why I excuse myself from government formation."

With no obvious alternative for the post, which must be filled by a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian system, there is little hope of a government that can start fixing the economic situation.

Hariri said Aoun had requested fundamental changes to a cabinet line-up he had presented to him on Wednesday. Aoun had told Hariri that they would not be able to agree, Hariri said.

Hariri was designated to form the new government in October, after the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion. Diab continues in a caretaker capacity.

