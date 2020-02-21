Lebanon announces first novel coronavirus case

Lebanon on Friday confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, which has already killed over 2,000 people in China.

Two other suspected cases are also being investigated, the health minister said at a press conference in Beirut.

"We confirmed the first case today," Hamad Hassan said adding, it was found in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had travelled from Qom in Iran.

Hamad Hassan said that all the people who were on the same flight from Iran had been contacted by the health authorities.

He said that anyone returning from Iran would be asked to observe a two-week home quarantine.

The COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Iran on Wednesday.

Tehran has now confirmed a total 18 infections and four deaths by the SARS-like virus, which first emerged in China in late December.

Thousands of Lebanese travel to Iran every year to visit Shiite holy sites in Qom and other cities.

China on Friday raised the death toll to 2,236 -- most of them in the province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected. More than 75,000 have now been infected in China and over 1,100 abroad.

