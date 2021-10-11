'Leave Serena Hotel area immediately': US and UK citizens warned of threat to Kabul hotels

The United States and the United Kingdom urged their citizens on Monday to avoid hotels in Kabul, notably the well-known luxury hotel Serena.

The US State Department advised "US citizens who are in or near the Serena Hotel to evacuate immediately," citing "security concerns" in the region.



The UK Foreign Office updated its warning not to travel to Afghanistan, saying, "In view of the heightened dangers, you are recommended not to stay in hotels, notably in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)."

The Serena is Kabul's most well-known luxury hotel, and it was popular with international guests before the city was overrun by the Taliban eight weeks ago.



In 1979, Adolph Dubs, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, was assassinated in this hotel.

The civil war severely destroyed the hotel, which was extensively repaired and expanded before reopening on November 8, 2005.

It was the site of terrorist assaults in January 2008 and March 2014.



It comes as the Islamic State claimed credit for a devastating bomb attack on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz, which ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers, the worst attack since US troops left the country in August.

