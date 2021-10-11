Doha talks 'candid', Taliban to be judged based on its actions: US

The US State Department said the two-day discussions with the Taliban team in Doha, Qatar (illegal in Russia as a terrorist organisation) were professional, and Washington will observe the Taliban's actions.

"The discussions were candid and professional with the US delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.



According to the US State Department, the Doha discussions were conducted on October 9 and 10 and focused on security problems as well as human rights, particularly the inclusion of women in different sectors of Afghan society.



"On October 9 and 10, an interagency delegation travelled to Doha, Qatar to meet with senior Taliban representatives. The US delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the "meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society," the US statement said.



"The two sides also discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people. The discussions were candid and professional, with the US delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words, "it added.

According to Al Jazeera, the Taliban considered discussions with US representatives in Doha productive, and there were expectations that the meeting would be a step toward Washington's acceptance of the new Afghan government.

This was the first meeting between US officials and Taliban leaders since the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in August.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a few nations, particularly China and Pakistan, have indicated an interest in establishing ties with the organisation.

Other members of the international community are waiting to see what happens.

