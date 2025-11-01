/Leaked video shows Israeli official abusing Palestinian detainee, resigns after probe proves it

Advocate General Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Israeli military's chief legal officer, resigned on Friday (Oct 31) over a criminal inquiry against her. This occurred after a leaked video in which soldiers were seen abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza war. In her resignation, Yerushalmi said she was stepping down because she had approved the video's leak in August 2024.

"To my regret, this basic understanding - at there are acts to which even the most vile of detainees must not be subjected - is no longer convincing to all," she said.

AN investigation was launched into the matter, which led to criminal charges against five soldiers and stirred an uproar. The situation escalated when the investigating team sought troops for questioning in the case. And the investigation drew extreme criticism from the right-wing politicians.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The leaked footage showed a few Israeli soldiers taking a prisoner aside and crowding around while holding a dog and blocking visibility of their actions with their riot gear.