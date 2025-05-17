Published: May 17, 2025, 07:34 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:34 IST

Story highlights World | A leaked audio clip from an old interview of the former US president Joe Biden from October 2023 is now the talk of the town, but the reason is same as it was during the presidential election - his declining health.

Show Full Article

A leaked audio clip from an old interview of the former US president Joe Biden from October 2023 is now the talk of the town, but the reason is same as it was during the presidential election - his declining health. In the leaked audio, Biden was heard struggling to remember names and dates amid long and uncomfortable pauses.

In the audio clip shared widely shared on the social media platform X, the interviwer asked him, "So during this time when you were living at Chain Bridge Road and there were documents relating to the Penn Biden Center or the Biden Institute, or the Cancer Moonshot, or your book, where did you keep the papers that related to those things that you were actively working?"

Biden took a long pause to respond the question.

"Well, umm...I don't know. This is what 2017, 18, that area?" Biden questioned.

"Yes, sir," the interviwer replied.

"Remember, in this time frame, my son is either been deplyoing or dying. And...and so...it was...and by the way...there are still lot of people at that time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run in this period, except the president," Biden said.

The leaked audio clip was shared widely on the internet with people samming the former president.



Biden WH didn't release it last year. Listen below.

w/ https://t.co/VJr2c9m3bh pic.twitter.com/Xoa0rQMtG9 Exclusive: Axios obtained the audio of Robert Hur's 2023 interviews of Biden which show repeated mental lapses as he struggles to remember words & dates amid long, uncomfortable pauses.Biden WH didn't release it last year. Listen below.w/ @MarcACaputo

"Axios obtained the audio of Robert Hur's 2023 interviews of Biden which show repeated mental lapses as he struggles to remember words & dates amid long, uncomfortable pauses. Biden WH didn't release it last year, " Alex Thompson of CNN wrote on X.