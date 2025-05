Published: May 17, 2025, 07:11 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:11 IST

Story highlights BREAKING NEWS: Medicare helicopter crashes in India's Kedarnath

Show Full Article

In India's Kedarnath, on Saturday (May 17) an air ambulance crashed while landing as its tail broke. The helicopter, as per reports, was travelling from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath. This happened just days after the start of the 2025 Char Dham Yatra.

View this post on Instagram

(Developing story, more to follow)