Lavrov responds to failed mutiny, says Russia will be 'stronger'

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday (June 30) that the nation will emerge "stronger" in the aftermath of the failed mutiny, which the mercenary group launched.

During a briefing in Moscow, Lavrov told journalists: "Russia has always overcome all its problems... it comes out stronger and stronger. It will be the same this time, too. This process has already begun."

On being asked if Russia can guarantee its stability after the Wagner mutiny, Lavrov said, "We are not obliged to explain to anyone or give any guarantees. We act transparently, our President and all the political powers of the country spoke about it."

"If someone in the West has any doubts - it's their problem. We ourselves have serious doubts in the adequacy of many Western leaders," he added.

Answering a question from foreign media, Lavrov said: "Thank you for your concern about our national interests, but you shouldn't be worried".

The revolt posed the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin's decades-long rule and spurred Kremlin efforts to disband the private military outfit.

While mentioning Ukraine, Lavrov said that Kyiv was playing a dangerous game regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia. He accused Kyiv of "pure lies" with statements suggesting that Moscow plans to blow up the plant.

The UN atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, which is located in southern Ukraine but is controlled by Russian forces.

Lavrov said, "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant has had IAEA experts there for many months. These experts send regular reports to Vienna, the IAEA headquarters, they can do this every day. This is their decision."

"These experts and IAEA General Director Grossi (Rafael Grossi), who visited Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, know very well who is shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. Recently there has been much less such shelling, but it has been quite regular recently. They know very well that this is dangerous and can lead to no good," he further added.

Wagner Group's role in Ukraine war

The Wagner Group, a Russian state-funded paramilitary organisation, which was active in the ongoing Ukraine war, led an armed revolt against the Russian government last week.

The mutiny came after constant accusations by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russian ministers. The feud between him and the Russian army escalated for months and Prigozhin made increasingly scathing statements against generals.

However, it came to an end when Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko mediated a deal to halt a mutiny by Prigozhin's mercenary fighters.

The Wagner group played a key role in the capture of several east Ukraine towns, including Bakhmut, after a mass recruitment drive in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

