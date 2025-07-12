/Lavrov hails North Korea for 'liberating Russian territories' from Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a three-day visit to North Korea met his counterpart at costal city Wonsan, where a massive beach resort recently opened. During his meeting with Choe Son-hui, Lavrov thanked North Korean leadership for "a very important contribution to the just cause of liberating Russian territories", reported the state media.

Lavrov highlighted the support of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kremlin forces have reclaimed most of the territories from Ukraine. He hailed it as an “invincible brotherhood” between the nations.

He also said that Moscow will help in increasing tourist flows to North Korea from Russia.

Lavrov also mention that Belarus on the basis of Russian support has invited North Korea to take part in the third conference on Eurasian security architecture likely to be held in Minsk in October, reported the Business Standard.

The meeting between Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui comes after Pyongyang agreed to send an additional 6,000 military workers to the Kursk region in a meeting between Kim and Sergei Shoigu, Putin’s top security aide last month.