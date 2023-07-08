Latvia makes history: Edgars Rinkevics sworn in as first openly gay president of an EU nation

Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's long-serving foreign minister, has made history by becoming the first openly gay head of state in a European Union nation.

Sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday in Riga, Rinkevics has been a vocal advocate of LGBT rights since coming out in 2014, reported the BBC.

While the president's role in Latvia is largely ceremonial, he holds the power to veto legislation and call referendums, distinguishing it as a significant position within the country's political landscape. This milestone marks a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in Europe.

Breaking barriers and advocating for LGBTQI rights

At 49 years old, Rinkevics has been at the forefront of championing LGBT rights in Latvia. Despite gay marriage being illegal in the country, the constitutional court recognised same-sex unions last year. Rinkevics' presidency presents an opportunity to further advance the cause of equality and inclusivity.

Inaugural Speech: Priorities and social equality

During his inauguration speech, Rinkevics expressed his commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. He emphasised the importance of a well-executed foreign policy and pledged to act swiftly, decisively, and wisely.