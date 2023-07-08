Latvia makes history: Edgars Rinkevics sworn in as first openly gay president of an EU nation
Sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday in Riga, Rinkevics has been a vocal advocate of LGBT rights since coming out in 2014.
Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's long-serving foreign minister, has made history by becoming the first openly gay head of state in a European Union nation.
Sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday in Riga, Rinkevics has been a vocal advocate of LGBT rights since coming out in 2014, reported the BBC.
While the president's role in Latvia is largely ceremonial, he holds the power to veto legislation and call referendums, distinguishing it as a significant position within the country's political landscape. This milestone marks a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in Europe.
Breaking barriers and advocating for LGBTQI rights
At 49 years old, Rinkevics has been at the forefront of championing LGBT rights in Latvia. Despite gay marriage being illegal in the country, the constitutional court recognised same-sex unions last year. Rinkevics' presidency presents an opportunity to further advance the cause of equality and inclusivity.
Inaugural Speech: Priorities and social equality
During his inauguration speech, Rinkevics expressed his commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. He emphasised the importance of a well-executed foreign policy and pledged to act swiftly, decisively, and wisely.
Additionally, he addressed social inequalities, considering them a significant problem that needs to be addressed. Rinkevics encouraged young Latvians to shatter the glass ceiling and emphasised the need for a modern, just, and inclusive society.
Rinkevics succeeds Egils Levits, who served as Latvia's president for four years. As the new president, Rinkevics will represent Latvia at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
The Baltic state of Latvia, along with Lithuania and Estonia, joined the EU in 2004 following its separation from the crumbling Soviet Union in the early 1990s.
Edgars Rinkevics's appointment as Latvia's president marks a significant milestone as the first openly gay head of state in a European Union nation. Rinkevics's longstanding commitment to advocating for LGBT rights positions him as a strong voice for equality and inclusivity within Latvia and beyond.
