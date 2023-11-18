LIVE TV
Latvia Independence Day 2023 celebrated by Google doodle

WION Web Team
Riga, Latvia

Latvia flags/for representation | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)

Amid ongoing war in Ukraine, Latvia provides the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war with accommodation, food, and "other necessary help", according to an official readout.

Google Doodle on Saturday (Nov 18) commemorated Latvia's Independence Day, also known as Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas diena (Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia). Aircraft flew in the Latvian sky on Nov 18, releasing two trails of red smoke to create the design of Google's Doodle that resembles the waving crimson and white flag.

This day, in 1918, marked Latvia's declaration of independence from German and Russian capitals.Latvia Independence Day | Google Doodle

Latvia is the central country of the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) in Europe and is located in northeastern Europe on the east coast of the Baltic Sea. Amid ongoing war in Ukraine, Latvia provides the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war with accommodation, food, and "other necessary help", according to an official readout.

Prime Minister Evika Silina took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "On the anniversary of the proclamation of Latvia, we celebrate the courage of the Latvian people to found their own country and fight for it. Let's move forward boldly and together, creating a country where the children and youth of Latvia see their future. For eternal Latvia!"

Latvia Independence Day: How is it celebrated?

Individuals throughout Latvia dress warmly to endure the cold while attending public gatherings, such as parades and concerts.

The most significant parade in Riga draws a large crowd, with thousands of spectators cheering for military personnel and marching bands as they proceed.

Throughout the day, Latvians gather at the Freedom Monument to pay tributes to those who fought for Latvia's freedom. The crowds also gather to listen to speeches by national representatives discussing Latvia's establishment, achievements, and prospects.

Also watch | Latvia deputy foreign minister Reire speaks to WION on India-Latvia relations

In the night, torchlight processions brighten up the streets, in a poignant memorial to Latvia's struggle for freedom.

Google Doodle also marked Oman's National Day and the liberation of the oldest independent state in the Arab world. In 1650, Oman successfully ousted Portuguese forces from the nation and its ports, putting an end to almost 150 years of colonisation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

Topics