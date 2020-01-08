Latest updates on general Soleimani's killing: Iran launches ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq

WION Web Team Baghdad, Vardak, Afghanistan Jan 08, 2020, 10.47 AM(IST)

US air strike at Baghdad airport Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Iran on Wednesday launched ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike which killed Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani, which has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Iran on Wednesday launched ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike which killed Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani, which has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
 

Highlights:

  • Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on the US bases in Iraq. 
  • Donald Trump tweeted, "All is well!" after the Iran missile strikes.
  • Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed that they fired the missiles in retaliation to General Qasem Soleimani's killing.
  • US Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban US carriers from operating in Iraq airspace including in Iran as several Asian carriers said there were avoiding flying over the region.
  • A stampede had broken out at the funeral of General Qasem Soleimani killing 56 people and injuring more than 210.
  • General Qasem Soleimani's burial which was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede began on Wednesday at Kerman even as Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Read More:  US-Iran tensions and why India should care

Read More: Should Iran strike, US will quickly strike back, says Trump

Read More:  Iran's slain general Soleimani laid to rest in hometown Kerman

Watch Video: Iran attacks two Iraqi bases housing US troops

 

 