Latest updates on general Soleimani's killing: Iran launches ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq

US air strike at Baghdad airport Photograph:( Reuters )
Iran on Wednesday launched ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike which killed Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani, which has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Iran on Wednesday launched ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike which killed Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani, which has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Highlights:
Read More: US-Iran tensions and why India should care
Read More: Should Iran strike, US will quickly strike back, says Trump
Read More: Iran's slain general Soleimani laid to rest in hometown Kerman
Watch Video: Iran attacks two Iraqi bases housing US troops