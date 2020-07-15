Latest on US Billboard: Dalai Lama's 'Inner World' music album

The Dalai Lama at the age of 2 became a global figure, at 6, he began his monastic education and was called upon to assume full political power at the age of 15, then at 23, he was awarded the highest doctorate in buddhist philosophy.

The Dalai Lama's latest attainment is a music debut! The album is called "Inner World". It has 42 minutes of mantras and chants with eleven songs with some of them are titled - compassion, courage, healing and wisdom.

It is the brain child of musician Junelle Kunin with most of the recordings being done at the Dalai Lama's Dharamshala residence. The album was in the making for five years. It is now available on every possible platform. The Dalai Lama's album has taken many people by surpise. Some experts point out that music was originally prohibited in Buddhism but to be fair, the relationship between Buddhism and music is not that simple.

Early Buddhists did proscribe music that was mostly because it was associated with earthly desires but then again, paradise in Buddhism is often represented as musical places. Over the years, Buddhist rituals have come to incorporate a lot of music. Buddhism has also influenced some of the greatest musicians - Tina Tuner, Beatles and Nirvana to name a few.

Musician Dalai Lama is the latest to hit the charts and netizens are cheering. Some have called it the album of the year. It is special, some say, while others have questionied the Dalai Lama's silence over more serious global issues.

And what about the Rohingyas? What are your thoughts on Hagia Sophia?

It may not feature on the Dalai Lama's list of priorities and if you are desperate for answers then you may have to guess the note from his silence. Meanwhile his album is topping billboard charts and that's not music to China's ears.