LastPass, world's most popular password manager claims it was hacked

LastPass, a password manager used by more than 33 million people worldwide, reported that a hacker recently stole source code and confidential information after infiltrating its systems. According to a blog post on Thursday, the company doesn't think any passwords were taken as part of the breach and users shouldn't need to take any action to secure their accounts.

An investigation revealed that a "unauthorised party" gained access to its developer environment, which is the software used by staff members to create and maintain the LastPass product. The perpetrators were able to access the system by using a single compromised developer's account, the company claimed.

As per Bloomberg, the organisation that was attacked is one that automatically creates and maintains complex passwords for a variety of user accounts, including Netflix and Gmail, so that customers don't have to manually enter their login information. On its website, LastPass cites Patagonia, Yelp Inc., and State Farm as clients.

According to the cybersecurity blog Bleeping Computer, it questioned LastPass two weeks ago about the hack. The "speedy notification" from LastPass impressed Allan Liska, an expert with cybersecurity firm Recorded Future's Computer Security Incident Response Team.

“While two weeks might seem like a long time to some, it can take a while for incident response teams to fully assess and report on a situation,” he said. “it will take time to fully determine the extent of any damage that may have been as result of the breach. However, for now it appears to not be client-impacting.”

On social media, there was suspicion that after stealing source code and confidential material, hackers might be able to get their hands on the passwords to password vaults. “It is unlikely that the stolen source code will give the criminals access to customer passwords,” Liska said.

Also WATCH | Facebook's edit button goes missing, users left disgruntled