Tesla autopilot feature creates confusion by recognising horse carriage as a truck, netizens amused

Tesla, the automobile giant, market leader in electric vehicles thanks to its cutting-edge driving technology, including ‘self-driving/autopilot’ features.

Although this feature is undoubtedly futuristic, several incidents have been reported as an of it, and there are several disadvantages. To simply this, recently a video went viral showing tesla’s software mistaking a horse carriage for a truck, shocking social media users. The video was posted by a username (@_realrusty) on Instagram and has over 600K.

In the video, the images on the screen depict a truck, a sedan, and a guy following the sedan. All of those bear no resemblance to a horse and buggy.

Tesla’s self-driving software is today’s reality. Netizens considered the video to be so entertaining to see AI make mistakes. The comment section was quickly filled with amusing comments from internet users, including ‘Tesla vs Horse Carriage,’ ‘Elon should repair this,’ and ‘Bro is playing prop hunt.’

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO accused of making false promises regarding its Autopilot and Full-Driving (FSD) technologies by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) a few days ago.

The company claimed in its filing that Tesla “wrongly implies” that vehicles with the technology can drive themselves.

The DMV cited details from Tesla’s Autopilot page, where it is said that the FSD system ‘is designed to be able to conduct short and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver's seat’ and is capable of and is capable of navigating urban streets, complex intersection and freeways, Zee news reported.

