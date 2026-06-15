/Last Minute Twist | Iran added Hormuz maritime fees in final hours of US deal: Fars reports

As the United States and Iran reach an agreement to end the war, Iran's Fars news agency on Monday (June 15) reported that Tehran has added an imposing maritime service fees clause. The source said that it was added to the deal shortly before the announcement by mediator Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the memorandum of understanding was amended to clearly and explicitly emphasise the issue of the Iranian-Omani sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," said Fars, citing the unidentified source.

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"The use of the term 'maritime services' means that the United States has accepted that fees will be paid to Iran," it added.

The peace agreement will be signed on Friday (June 19), which will end the nearly four-month-long conflict. This will open doors for comprehensive talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions. While official details remain scarce, Iranian media outlets have circulated what they claim are the core elements of the 14-point pact. Prior to the announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the exact terms of the deal would not be formally disclosed until the agreement is officially signed.

According to details reported via state and international media outlets, the 14 clauses of the peace deal are as follows: