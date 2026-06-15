/Last Minute Twist | Iran added Hormuz maritime fees in final hours of US deal: Fars reports

As the United States and Iran reach an agreement to end the war, Iran's Fars news agency on Monday (June 15) reported that Tehran has added an imposing maritime service fees clause. The source said that it was added to the deal shortly before the announcement by mediator Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
"In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the memorandum of understanding was amended to clearly and explicitly emphasise the issue of the Iranian-Omani sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," said Fars, citing the unidentified source.
"The use of the term 'maritime services' means that the United States has accepted that fees will be paid to Iran," it added.
Also read: China welcomes US-Iran deal to end West Asia conflict, applauds Pakistan's mediation efforts
The peace agreement will be signed on Friday (June 19), which will end the nearly four-month-long conflict. This will open doors for comprehensive talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions. While official details remain scarce, Iranian media outlets have circulated what they claim are the core elements of the 14-point pact. Prior to the announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the exact terms of the deal would not be formally disclosed until the agreement is officially signed.
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According to details reported via state and international media outlets, the 14 clauses of the peace deal are as follows:
- Immediate Ceasefire & End of Hostilities
- 1: A permanent and immediate termination of all military operations and war on all active fronts, explicitly including the conflict in Lebanon.
- 2: US commitment to strictly respect Iran’s sovereignty and a pledge of non-interference in Iran's internal affairs.
- Maritime Security & De-escalation
- 3: Complete lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports within a 30-day window.
- 4: Reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, managed under Iranian operational arrangements.
- 5: The commitment of the United States to withdraw its military forces from the immediate areas surrounding Iran.
- Sanctions Relief & Financial Concessions
- 6: The suspension of US sanctions targeting Iranian oil, petrochemical products, derivatives, and related energy exports.
- 7: Granting Iran full access to its foreign financial resources and revenues generated from energy exports.
- 8: Release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets overseas during the upcoming negotiation period.
- 9: Mandating that half of those frozen assets ($12 billion) must be unlocked and made available to Iran before the formal negotiation phase begins.
- Reconstruction & Economic Packages
- 10: A pledge by the US and its allies to present comprehensive infrastructure and economic reconstruction plans for Iran totalling at least $300 billion.
- Nuclear Constraints & Diplomatic Timeline
- 11: Reaffirmation of Iran’s commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) specifying it will not seek or produce nuclear weapons.
- 12: A formal 60-day diplomatic window following the signing of the MoU to negotiate a final agreement on the nuclear issue, complete rollback of U.S. primary/secondary sanctions, and pending UN/IAEA resolutions.
- 13: A "freeze" clause guaranteeing that during this 60-day negotiation period, the US cannot impose new sanctions or deploy additional military forces to the region.
- 14: The establishment of an international supervisory mechanism to strictly monitor, filter, and oversee compliance with the agreement's terms by both parties.