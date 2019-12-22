Las Vegas: Apartment fire kills 6, injures 13

An apartment in Las Vegas caught fire on Saturday, killing six and injuring 13.

Dubbed as the ''worst fire fatality'' in the Fire Department's history, the blaze took place at the three-storey Alpine Motel Apartments, an official said.

The fire, which began on the first floor has sent 13, possibly more to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, however, early signs point to an accidental fire caused by heating.

More details are awaited.

