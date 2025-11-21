/Larry Summers honeymooned on Epstein's island, talked to him via email about another woman

Larry Summers, who stepped down from his teaching duties at Harvard University on Wednesday amid news of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, visited the late sex offender’s notorious island on at least three occasions, including for his honeymoon, reports suggest. Summers is a former Treasury Secretary and ex-president of Harvard. Flight records show that they flew from Massachusetts on the convicted billionaire paedophile’s jet with Ghislaine Maxwell, The Harvard Crimson reported Thursday. Summers and his wife, Elisa F. New, travelled to Saint James aboard the infamous “Lolita Express”. “Mr Summers and Ms New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr Epstein was arrested for the first time,” a spokesperson for Summers told the publication. “As part of that trip, they made a brief visit of less than a day to Mr Epstein’s island.”

Larry Summers visited the Caribbean island three more times

This happened six months after an investigation was initiated into Epstein for the rape of a 14-year-old girl. His mansion was also searched in October 2005. Summers' trip to the Caribbean island came on December 21, 2005. Besides this, he also took Epstein’s jet on three other occasions, during which time he was serving as Harvard’s president. This is the same jet that was allegedly used to ferry victims and accomplices in his sex trafficking rings. While Summers remains away from Harvard, the university will start an investigation into the links between faculty members and the disgraced financier, a spokesman for the school confirmed to the campus newspaper on Wednesday. Harvard is "conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted."

Summers led the elite university between 2001 and 2006 and was a tenured economics professor there since 1983. He was also Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary from 1999 to 2001. Following uproar over his relations with Epstein, he also resigned from the board of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, on Wednesday. "In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI," said Summers, who joined the OpenAI board in November 2023.

