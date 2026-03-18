Larry Silverstein, the famous New York City real estate developer, has finalised the acquisition of the iconic Los Angeles US Bank Tower amid the Iran war. The acquisition of the 73-storey Library tower priced at £324.5 million ($430 million), which rejuvenated some sour memories for the US citizen among the paranoia and psychosis of the US war on Iran.

The US Bank tower deal

Standing at 1,018 feet, the US Bank tower is the second tallest building in California.Larry purchased it from Singapore real estate company OUE Ltd. “I am thrilled to add this outstanding property to our portfolio,” Larry Silverstein said. “I believe in the future of downtown Los Angeles.” The building was acquired for 34 per cent less than its original price. Silverstein invested $60 million into a comprehensive renovation program. The purchase originally happened in September 2020, according to multiple reports, but some financial strings were finalised in March 2026. Located at 633 West 5th Street, it is one of the most recognisable skyscrapers in California

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What happened when Larry Silverstein bought the 3 World Trade Centres?

Larry Silverstein is famous for purchasing the World Trade Centre weeks ahead of the “terror attack” of 9/11. Silverstein bought the Twin Towers and other WTC buildings for $3.22 billion for a 99-year lease, along with a specific terrorist attack clause. He received a settlement of $4.55 billion. Some other anomalies regarding the 9/11 attack fuelled conspiracy theories such as- since buying the WTC in July 2001, Larry would have breakfast on the WTC every morning, but he skipped that specific day due to a medical appointment for his wife. In a PBS documentary, he made some comments which sceptics interpreted as "pulling" the third building down. The 9/11 attack was a defining moment in the history of the US as it shaped US foreign policies, specifically in West Asia and initiated a sustained campaign against the brand of “Islamic terror”.

Why is the deal fueling speculation?

On March 12, the US Army offered up to $5,000 reward for information regarding 4 drones that were stolen from Fort Campbell in Kentucky. “These drones were stolen from a locked storage area within a secured government building”, read a press release from the army. In late February FBI sent out an alert across California, that Iran allegedly plans to carry out a surprise drone attack along the West Coast. "We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack." Now Joe Kent, Chief of the United States National Counterterrorism Centre, has resigned, Laura Loomer is predicting Tulsi Gabbard to resign as the United States Director of National Intelligence.

All of these may or may not be part of a coordinated event, but these seem eerie. Conspiracy theory spread rapidly as Iranian security chief, late Ali Larijani, speculated about an incident similar to the incident of 9/11 to be conducted by “Epstein network” and to be blamed on Iran for it. So social media influencers are making these viral claims, and some are even urging people to work from home. Security specialists argue that linking the acquisition to a terror plot reveals the paranoia around the 9/11 attack that persists among US citizen.