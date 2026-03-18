/Iran-US war: Tehran claims 3,200 US casualties; Israel says intelligence chief Esmail Khatib killed

A day after the death of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Iran's state media claimed 3200 casualties in the US military within the first week of the Iran-US war. Press TV reported on Tuesday, citing a senior security official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force, that in the Iranian retaliation, at least 200 were killed and 3000 others were injured. Both sides have been claiming that they have dealt major damage to the other side, and both sides are claiming that they have reduced the offensive capabilities and missiles of the other side.

The Iranian official told Press TV that the US lost 150 missiles and 23 patriot air defence systems, and 37 aircraft and helicopters were destroyed. The official also claimed that 43 per cent of all of Iran's stockpile has been wiped out. Notably, US President Donald Trump has also claimed that Iran's air force and navy were destroyed and it was dealt a major blow that would require Iran a decade to build. He suggested that Iran doesn't have any air defence.

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Iran's intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib killed? Iran strikes 200 targets in Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was also killed in the overnight strikes that resulted in the assassination of the Basij force Gen Gholam Reza Soleimani and Iran's security chief Ali Larijani. Further, Israel Katz suggested that significant surprises are expected on all fronts. In revenge for the killing of Ali Larijani, Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it targeted at least "100 Israeli targets”. The US also dropped 5,000-pound buster bombs along the coastline of the Strait of Hormuz a day after getting snubbed by its allies on the coalition for the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran reportedly retaliated with cluster warheads in Khorramshahr 4 and Qadr missiles across Israel. Iran also targeted Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, where there are multiple oil fields across, and it also attacked Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. It said that it will continue to attack the US bases in the Gulf countries to exert pressure on the US.