US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that if the US and Israel "finish off" whatever is left for Israel, and leave the “Straight” as it was, so that countries that operate the Strait of Hormuz will come to the rescue of the vital chokepoint. Trump further alleged that the US was “rapidly putting them out of business.” This post comes as a dig at the traditional European allies who have recently refused to join the US efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.

“I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so-called 'Straight?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!! President DJT” wrote Trump.

Donald Trump earlier on Monday lashed out at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying he was "no Churchill" after his refusal to participate in the war. “Because essentially, there's no threat for the aircraft carriers right now. And I said no, no, we want things sent before the war, not after the war is won. So, yeah, I'm disappointed with Keir. I like him. I think he's a nice man, but I'm disappointed.”

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Trump also said that he is looking forward to the visit of King Charles in April for the 250th anniversary of US Independence. He repeatedly suggested that White House was only equipped to host gatherings outside. “And you know the land in Washington was built on a swampy wetland.”

“And when it rains, and you have the King of Saudi Arabia ... the King of the UK, I would say King of England, a great guy, he's coming in very soon,” said Trump. On the other hand, UK Labour MPs are advising “King Charles” on delaying his visit to the UK due to worsening relations between the UK and Donald Trump’s administration. King Charles has reportedly played a vital role in easing the relationship between the US and the UK, after Donald Trump's second state visit. Downing Street has not yet confirmed the visit, after there were suggestions from UK MPs that a war with Iran was “illegal” and it was another “diplomatic coup”