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Donald Trump suggests ‘finishing off' Iran, calls Starmer is 'no Churchill'

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 18:50 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 18:50 IST
Donald Trump suggests ‘finishing off' Iran, calls Starmer is 'no Churchill'

This combination of file photos created on March 3, 2026 shows US President Donald Trump (L) speaks during a press conference on February 20, 2026 and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) speaking during a Q&A session on February 18, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump hints at escalating Iran conflict, criticises Keir Starmer and European allies over refusal to support US efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that if the US and Israel "finish off" whatever is left for Israel, and leave the “Straight” as it was, so that countries that operate the Strait of Hormuz will come to the rescue of the vital chokepoint. Trump further alleged that the US was “rapidly putting them out of business.” This post comes as a dig at the traditional European allies who have recently refused to join the US efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.

“I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so-called 'Straight?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!! President DJT” wrote Trump.

Donald Trump earlier on Monday lashed out at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying he was "no Churchill" after his refusal to participate in the war. “Because essentially, there's no threat for the aircraft carriers right now. And I said no, no, we want things sent before the war, not after the war is won. So, yeah, I'm disappointed with Keir. I like him. I think he's a nice man, but I'm disappointed.”

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Trump also said that he is looking forward to the visit of King Charles in April for the 250th anniversary of US Independence. He repeatedly suggested that White House was only equipped to host gatherings outside. “And you know the land in Washington was built on a swampy wetland.”

“And when it rains, and you have the King of Saudi Arabia ... the King of the UK, I would say King of England, a great guy, he's coming in very soon,” said Trump. On the other hand, UK Labour MPs are advising “King Charles” on delaying his visit to the UK due to worsening relations between the UK and Donald Trump’s administration. King Charles has reportedly played a vital role in easing the relationship between the US and the UK, after Donald Trump's second state visit. Downing Street has not yet confirmed the visit, after there were suggestions from UK MPs that a war with Iran was “illegal” and it was another “diplomatic coup”

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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