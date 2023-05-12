Laos: 25-year-old government critic escapes assassination attempt, leaves nation for medical care

As per a BBC report, a political activist from Laos who has survived an attempt on his life has now left the country to seek urgent medical care. According to videos circulating online, on 30th April, 25-year-old "Jack" Anousa Luangsuphom was shot point blank in the face and chest in the nation's capital, Vientiane.

Following the shooting, Luangsuphom's relatives reportedly claimed that the blogger had been killed. However, later activists said that he was alive and recovering in the hospital.

As per the BBC report quoting human rights lawyer Emilie Palamy Pradichit, the blogger's evacuation has been paid for by an online call for donations.

Palamy Pradichit, a human rights lawyer, works with the Manushya Foundation, and is Jack's representative. Pradichit has called for an independent inquiry into the attempted killing.

As per the lawyer, Luangsuphom is recovering at an undisclosed location. The bullet was removed from his chest and surgery was performed to repair his face.

The authorities in Laos have blamed the attack on a personal or business dispute, but Luangsuphom associates believe it was because of his work as one of the few outspoken campaigners in the country. They claim that an undercover police officer was sent to assassinate the blogger.

Security camera footage of the incident shows a man in a nondescript brown coloured hat. The man could be seen stepping inside the door to the cafe, where Luangsuphom was with three of his friends.

The video shows the man confirming the 25-year-old's presence before extracting a handgun and firing several shots.

Some are reportedly even comparing the attempt on Luangsuphom's life to the disappearance of another political activist, Sombath Somphone, who disappeared a decade ago.

"I believe that Jack's life is definitely in danger after leaving Laos," Ms Palamy Pradichit says. "Transnational repression of Lao dissidents is real and a growing phenomenon. In recent years, Lao democracy activists have disappeared or have been found killed in neighbouring countries, such as Thailand."

The political blogger ran two community Facebook pages that led to rare discussions on corruption, pollution, and civil rights in Laos, where one-party state repression is the norm.

(With inputs from agencies)

