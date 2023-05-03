Prominent critic of Laos government gunned down in cafe

Anousa 'Jack' Luangsuphom, a prominent activist and critic of the Laos government has been killed, with graphic footage of his murder being published online by state media. The murder took place at a cafe in the capital Vientiane on Saturday. Laos, a Communist country has long received criticism for its poor human rights records. It has also failed to properly investigate the disappearances of government critics.

The killing of Luangsuphom has drawn criticism from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. They have urged Laos authorities to carry out a proper investigation.

State news agency KPL on Monday posted chilling security footage that showed a gunman in a brown shirt and black cap shooting Luangsuphom. The gunman appears to briefly enter the cafe, appearing to confirm where his target was sitting. He then draws out a handgun from his waistband before re-entering the cafe to fire two shots at point-blank range. Anousa Luangsuphom then falls to the floor as the gunman escapes.

The footage shows the gunman carefully using a handkerchief to open and close the door, presumably to avoid leaving fingerprints.

The KPL report said police were investigating the incident and searching for suspects.

AFP said that police declined to comment on the killing.

Anousa ran a popular Facebook page "Driven By Keyboard" on which people regularly posted critical views on the Laos government.

"RIP Jack Anousa. We all will never forget Jack," his friends wrote on the page. Others posted a picture of him with the hashtag JusticeForJack.

AFP reported a statement from Amnesty International, quoting a friend of Anousa as saying that the attack had left activists more afraid to freely speak out.

According to Human Rights Watch, Anousa died on the way to the hospital.

"The cold-blooded killing of a prominent young political activist in downtown Vientiane sends a spine-chilling message that no one in Laos who criticises the government is safe," Asia director Elaine Pearson said in a statement Wednesday.

"The Lao government should urgently conduct a credible and impartial investigation into Anousa's death and bring to justice all those responsible."

A number of critics of the Laos government have died or gone missing in recent years.

Sombath Somphone, an award-winning campaigner for sustainable development, vanished in December 2012 after police pulled over his vehicle at a checkpoint in the capital.

Pro-democracy campaigner Od Sayavong has also not been seen since he went missing in Thailand in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

