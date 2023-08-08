Landmine blast in Balochistan kills seven: Reports

At least seven people have been killed in a landmine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, said Pakistani news outlet Dawn. The report said that the blast took place in Balochistan's Panjgur district on Monday night (August 7). Those who were killed included a chairman of a Union Council (UC).

"Miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony," the Dawn quoted Amjad Somro, deputy commissioner of Panjgur, as saying.

He said that as the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area, the explosive device detonated resulting into deaths of people.

Those who were killed were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz and Haider, as reported by Dawn. The news outlet said that they hailed from Baltagar and Panjgur. Identities of four of the deceased were ascertained by their relatives at a hospital.

More details of the blast are awaited. Yakub Balgatri, father of Ishaq Balgatri, and 10 of his companions were also killed in the same area in September 2014. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Express Tribune reported that officials fear involvement of the same organisation in the latest blast.

The news outlet cited a levies official who reportedly disclosed that the blast took place 140 kilometres away from Panjgur area and near the Kech district's border. Both, Panjgur and Kech districts also share borders with Iran.

The area has seen dozens of deadly attacks on security forces and government-backed groups.

