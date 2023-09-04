Lake Titicaca: World's highest navigable lake is drying out affecting livelihoods of locals

Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest freshwater navigable lake is drying up rapidly due to an unprecedented winter heat wave. The water level of the lake, which is also South America’s largest lake is declining fast. It is affecting tourism, fishing and agriculture in the nearby areas. The livelihoods of many local residents depend on this lake which is now affected by the staggering decline.

“We don’t know what we’ll do between now and December because the water will keep receding,” said Nazario Charca, 63, who lives on the lake and makes a living taking tourists around its waters.

Lake Titicaca is located in the Andes Mountains on the border of Bolivia and Peru. It is referred to as the highest navigable lake in the world by both volume of water and surface area.

Visitors have long been attracted to the blue waters and open skies of this lake, which spans more than 3,200 square miles.

More than three million people reside around the lake and rely on its waters to fish, farm and attract tourists, which boosts the economy of this marginalised region.

How the world’s highest lake is losing its magic

Fluctuations in water levels are a natural phenomenon, but these changes have become more extreme due to the climate crisis. A record-breaking winter heat wave has led to increased evaporation that resulted in decreasing lake levels, as per CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Sixto Flores, director in Puno for Peru’s national meteorology and hydrology service (Senamhi), told CNN that precipitation there was 49 per cent lower than average from August 2022 until March 2023, a period that includes the rainy season during which water levels usually recover.

Flores also said that by December water levels will be heading toward the lowest recorded since 1996 if the lake evaporates at the same rate as it normally does in the next few months, which he described as “very serious”.

Livelihood affected by declining water level of the lake

Communities that rely on fishing are struggling as low water levels add to mounting problems, that is decline in fish stocks due to pollution and overfishing-related activities.

Agriculture has also been impacted by drought, with regional authorities reporting that crops have suffered badly in the last harvest season.

The tourist economy also took a hit after boats used to ferry visitors around the lake were stranded as the waters receded.

