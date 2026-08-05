/LA Police bust $12.5 million Meth lab, crack $2 million Nike theft ring. Details inside

Los Angeles Port Police have helped dismantle a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing operation worth an estimated $12.5 million and assisted in breaking up a cargo theft ring accused of stealing more than $2 million worth of Nike merchandise. The Port of Los Angeles said officers assigned to regional task forces supported multiple investigations alongside federal and local law enforcement agencies, leading to major drug seizures, arrests and cargo theft indictments.

Authorities executed a search warrant on July 28 at a suspected methamphetamine production site in a remote desert area of Los Angeles County. During the operation, investigators seized 1,378 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and highly concentrated liquid methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $12.5 million. Officers also recovered around $80,000 in cash and arrested three Mexican nationals allegedly involved in manufacturing the narcotics.

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According to the Port Police, the investigation began in January as a joint effort between the US Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Field Division and the DEA Los Angeles High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group 48. Investigators said they were targeting a drug trafficking organisation linked to the Sinaloa Cartel operating in the Los Angeles area.

Over six months, authorities seized 20,000 fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine through the investigation before using ground surveillance, electronic monitoring and aerial reconnaissance to identify the suspected clandestine laboratory.

The July 28 operation involved the DEA Special Response Team, the DEA Clandestine Laboratory Unit, Los Angeles Port Police, Hawthorne Police Department and El Segundo Police Department. In a separate investigation in Riverside County, Port Police said task force officers helped recover 119 kilograms of cocaine and two firearms. Authorities identified three suspects, although no further details on their identities or charges were released.