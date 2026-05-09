/Kremlin pours cold water on Trump’s Ukraine optimism says peace ‘a very long way off’

Kremlin on Saturday, May 9, said that peace with Ukraine remains a “very long way off”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that while the United States was in a ‌hurry to clinch a peace deal to end the Ukraine war, the underlying issues are too complex for a quick resolution. A US-brokered three-day ceasefire is currently in effect on the occasion of Victory Day celebration in Russia.

“Reaching a peace agreement [between Russia and Ukraine] is a very long road, full of complex details. Just like, for example, the road the United States must travel with Iran,” said Peskov as reported by the Russian state media TASS. Peskov added that no discussion of a possible extension of the ceasefire with Ukraine beyond May 11 has happened.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, President Donald Trump expressed strong optimism about the prospects for peace in Ukraine, describing a newly brokered three-day ceasefire as a potential "beginning of the end" of the four-year war. He highlighted a significant exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side as a sign of tangible cooperation. Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine war and has cast his failure ​to do so as one of his biggest disappointments. President Trump also expressed his readiness to send a US delegation to Moscow to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

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Peskov, responding to Trump's remarks about potentially sending a US delegation to Moscow for Ukraine peace talks, said that there were no “specifics yet, but naturally, Russia is always ready to do so.”

While both sides have accused each other of violations of the ceasefire previously, Peskov confirmed that no attempts were made to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Russia held its annual Victory Day parade to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II on Red Square, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by leaders from several foreign countries, including Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.