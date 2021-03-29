Kremlin critic Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, said he had been given six reprimands in the space of two weeks at Russia's IK-2 corrective penal colony, 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow.

In an Instagram post, he said that two reprimands were technically enough to be sent to a punishment cell and that a prison tribunal considers such cases.

The Kremlin said it was not following reports of Navalny's health and had not requested information from prison authorities.

"The condition of convicts and people who are serving time in correctional institutions is being monitored by their administrations. That's their job," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The prison service earlier on Thursday insisted that Navalny has been checked by medics and that "his state of health was assessed as stable and satisfactory".

The United States and the European Union have slapped sanctions on Russia for jailing Navalny and for allegedly orchestrating last year's poisoning, a charge Moscow has denied.